Elettronico Faucet: Touchscreen Controls, Connects to a Plumbing Network

We are only talking about a sink here, but I must admit that I am a sucker for a captivating design. That having been said, the Elettronico Faucet by Carlo Frattini definitely caught my eye. The allure of the system centres around an LCD display that can be used to turn the faucet on and off, control flow rate, temperature and even other faucets / showers in the house. Essentially, the Elettronico would be part of a plumbing network that would give you command over everything from one screen. It is the most exciting thing to happen to pipes since...uh, wait. Nevermind. Unfortunately, there is no word on pricing or availability at the moment.

[Frattini via Trendir via Newlaunches via DVICE]