How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Elettronico Faucet: Touchscreen Controls, Connects to a Plumbing Network

We are only talking about a sink here, but I must admit that I am a sucker for a captivating design. That having been said, the Elettronico Faucet by Carlo Frattini definitely caught my eye. The allure of the system centres around an LCD display that can be used to turn the faucet on and off, control flow rate, temperature and even other faucets / showers in the house. Essentially, the Elettronico would be part of a plumbing network that would give you command over everything from one screen. It is the most exciting thing to happen to pipes since...uh, wait. Nevermind. Unfortunately, there is no word on pricing or availability at the moment.

[Frattini via Trendir via Newlaunches via DVICE]

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles