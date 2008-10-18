Electronic Sleep Mask Relies on the Kindness of Others (Result: Fail)

Here is the main reason why inventor and manga artist Pyocotan's "Noriko-san" sleep mask will never become a successful real-world product: It relies on human kindness to function. The prototype mask features a scrolling display that notifies fellow passengers which stop you would like to get off on. The idea is that one of these passengers will wake you up at the appropriate time. Not surprisingly, testing is not working out so well. When Pyocotan's stop arrives, no one comes to his aid. [Internews via Pink Tentacle]