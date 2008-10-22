E-Ink Mobile Phone Concept, Beautiful but Flawed

I was immediately drawn to this E-Ink mobile phone concept by Anthony Reed—probably because it's so shiny. And for a moment, I was completely sold. That was, until I realised that the buttons were stagnant, not necessarily designed for constantly altered layouts but instead resembling any old run of the mill handset. Still, the concept really is quite shiny and it's only time before e-inks get faster refresh times. So it's worth at least a moment of reflection as to the future of gadget design before we turn back to our LG Shines and Blackberries. [Anthony Reed via Yanko Design]