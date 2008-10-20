Eden Speedboat Puts the Wood Back in Yachting

It may sound counterintuitive, but the futuristic 38-ton, 22 metre speedboat design known as Eden calls for wood as a main building material. As you can tell from the pictures, the boat wouldn't be a full-on woody: Much of the hull itself would be crafted in carbon fibre, and sweeping one-piece glass windshield to complete the design scheme.

The sleekness of design even accounts for the anchor, which is stored flush with the hull at the front ("fore" in sailor-speak), and two jet-skis, which have their own storage compartment at the rear (what sea captains call the "aft"). All of this hydrodynamic design is intended to let the sucker run at a brisk 40 knots for up to 580km, nudged ahead by two honking 1250-horsepower engines.

Lest you think this is just a pipedream that will remain inside the head of German vehicle designer Daniel Hahn while billionaires queue up in the first-class welfare line, bear in mind that last we checked, superyacht sales were up. [Diseno-Art via Born Rich]