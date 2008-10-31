Ecotones Adapts to Outside Sounds to Lull You to Sleep

Traditional sound machines tend to use white noise or repetitive nature sounds to compete with the cacophony of the outside, but that only works to a certain extent. Ecotones, by Silicon Valley start up ASTI, is hoping to one-up them by actually being able to adapt to the user's environment. You can choose from 12 different SoundStories—including settings, I bet, like ocean or rainforest—that play at 18-bit quality, better than standard CDs. Audio backgrounds react to cues in the listening space and combine them with hundreds of "natural" sounds to make a soundscape that's supposedly a lot more relaxing. It's available through Hammacher Schlemmer for $US299. Wow, anything for a good night's rest, I guess? [Hammacher]