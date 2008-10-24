Easy Hack Circumvents the Wii's 2GB SD Card Limit

If you've loaded your Wii with homebrew, or even just wanted to take advantage of one of your huge SD cards in the system, you've butted heads with the Wii's 2GB SD card limit. The console won't recognise anything more than 2GB, even if you've got a 4GB+ card loaded. But if you format that card with SDFormatter and load it with 2GB of dummy files, the Wii will recognise a 2GB card...which can then be cleared of of its contents and used as a 4GB card. Make sense? Don't worry, the link has a very clear tutorial. [CAG via Lifehacker]