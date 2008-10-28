Ear Pressure Equaliser Sucks On Your Eardrum to Un-Pop It in Planes

Now that's a headline you won't see often, and yet that's exactly what this gizmo does. You pop it in your ear, and squeeze it to create negative pressure outside your eardrum, thus compensating for the sometimes painful inward-flex caused as the aircraft you're flying in descends from altitude. Or you climb back down a mountain. There is a safety vent, so nothing should go bang (ouch!)... as befits a device developed by a professor from the Tinnitus Research and Balance Clinic in Melbourne Australia. Still, since it costs a surprising $US60, I'll be sticking with my Eustachian tubes, thankyouverymuch. [OhGizmo]