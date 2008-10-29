E Ink's AM300 Dev Kit Capable of Quick Animations and Touch Input

Cambridge-based E Ink is turning some heads with it's AM300 Developer Kit, which promises refresh rates fast enough to support animations (think dynamic ads), interactive touch input, and 16 unadulterated, detailed shades of grey (!). Developed in conjunction with Epson, the kit uses the New York Times as an example, which makes sense, as those enamored with E Ink technology have long fantasised about its use with newspapers and magazines. In any case, the dev kit looks pretty cool and I can't wait for people to start using it in the real world. [Youtube via Engadget]