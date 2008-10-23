E3 2009 Dates Announced, Return of Giant Spectacle is Likely

Ah, E3! What was once a complete mess of gigantic, overwhelming booths, loud noises and models in skimpy outfits paid to tolerate the supple paunch of the gaming press has, over the past couple years, turned into a boring series of meetings in inconvenient locations. No longer! On June 2-4 of next year, the gigantic, ridiculous clusterfuck that is the old E3 will be back.

It's returning to the Los Angeles Convention Centre, which means big booths, although they haven't mentioned whether or not the babes to populate said booths will be allowed. What won't be allowed will be the general public. Don't worry, however. We'll be there to cover all the gaming hardware news there is to soak up, so it'll be the next best thing to being there.

Entertainment Software Association Announces 2009 E3 Expo

Los Angeles to Host Video Game Industry Event in June

Washington, DC - October 22, 2008 - The 2009 Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) will take place from June 2-4, 2009, at the Los Angeles Convention Centre (LACC), the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) announced today. The expanded E3 will welcome all qualified computer and video game industry audiences, including international and U.S.-based media, analysts, retailers, developers and business partners to preview the latest in interactive entertainment and technology.

"Video games are the fastest growing and most compelling sector of the entertainment industry. And, this upgraded event will reflect the growth, innovation and excitement of our industry," said Michael D. Gallagher, CEO of the ESA, which represents US computer and video game publishers and organizes the annual event. "The breadth, scope and quality of the changes made to the show will make E3 the must-attend event of the year."

"The E3 Expo will be the pre-eminent North American gaming show next year. The new, larger event is better for industry leaders and for serious gamers," commented John Riccitiello, CEO of Electronic Arts.

After conducting both qualitative and quantitative research, ESA officials stated changes were necessary to better meet the needs of both exhibitors and attendees— these changes include increased booth sizes, increased qualified audiences, and an intensified focus on reinforcing the high-octane growth, innovation, and captivating entertainment that are driving the computer and video game industry.

"The video game business will be twice as big in 2009 as it was in 2006 when we had the last real E3 Expo - so get ready for some fireworks!" said Laurent Detoc, president of Ubisoft North America. "The changes made will ensure that the 2009 E3 Expo conveys the best of what makes us proud as entertainment leaders."

ESA also said IDG World Expo, whose principals have operated E3 since its inception in 1995, will produce the event with the ESA.

The event will be open to ESA members and non-members alike. Organizers noted they are expanding the list of companies eligible to participate. Companies involved in console, PC, online, and mobile game publishing and developing, qualified business partners, as well as makers of video game hardware and peripherals can exhibit.

Additional details, including registration, hotel and travel accommodations, and media credentialing, will be forthcoming in the next few weeks and will be available at www.e3expo.com.

