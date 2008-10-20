How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

DVRPics iPhone App Beams Your Photos to TiVo

It's not going to change the world of iPhone apps or TiVo forever, but the $US1 DVRPics app is a neat, cheap, little addition to the Apple App Store library nevertheless. The purpose is pretty straightforward: The app displays the photos on your iPhone or iPod touch on your TiVo. Features are bare bones for now, notes TiVo Blog, but the apps's developer, Chris Lundie, wants us to know that the ability to make slideshows in advance is coming. Also, Lundie notes that Apple's draconian practices do not allow direct access to the photo library. This is the reason why DVRPics can't make all your photos available to the DVR at once, he said. [App Store via TiVo Blog]

