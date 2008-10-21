Dvice's Voting Machines Map Shows Us Just Where the Election Will Be Stolen

With the election coming up in a mere two weeks, our friends over at Dvice decided to take a very in depth look at the technology behind all of the states voting machines and just how susceptible they are to both malicious hacking and human error. What results is a beautiful interactive map showing the different machines used in each state and a rundown of every type of voting machine used in the entire country. You'll definitely want to spend some time playing around with this and then worrying about how the election is going to be hijacked by a combination of hackers and bumbling old people in Florida (again). [Dvice]