Dubai's Newest Insane Skyscraper to House a Restaurant in a Glass Pod at 655 Metres

Oh look, another insane tower planned for Dubai! This one is dubbed the Anara Tower, and while it's not going to be the tallest in the world (it'll be about 150 metres shorter than the Burj Dubai at 655 metres), it's still incredible all on its own.


The defining element of the Anara Tower has got to be the massive propeller-like structure at the very top, at the centre of which will be a glass-ceiling hub containing one of the world's most luxe restaurants. Unfortunately, the propeller doesn't rotate, but I guess we'll let that slide.

In the tower itself there will be 300 insanely-expensive apartments, a 250-room luxury hotel and gardens every 27 floors. Construction is due to start by the end of next year assuming that the oil industry continues to send all of our money to sultans in Dubai, which I'm sure will be the case. [Urbanity via Dvice]

