The recently-announced Nintendo DSi will not, as confirmed by a Nintendo spokesperson, replace the DS Lite in the U.S. Her reasoning? The DS Lite is in half of all Japanese households, but only a fifth of U.S. households. Apparently this kind of whirlwind success actually means there is "huge untapped potential" for the Lite, so Nintendo is going to let the two brothers sit side by side, at least for awhile. [Kotaku]