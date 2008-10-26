DSi Camera and Sound Demoed, Found Strange

The new DSi will not only feature a camera and SD-based music player, but some robust supporting software known as DSi Camera and DSi Sound. Demoed in these two clips, what can we say? Apparently, the only thing that's been missing from the DS Lite was a way to turn an attractive Japanese model's face into Sloth from The Goonies.

In all fairness, the photo features seem like they could be fun, especially for the younger demographic. But is the core Nintendo fanbase really clamouring to listen to music at 20X speed and frequencies that only a dog can hear properly? [via GoNintendo]