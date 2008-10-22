If you have a Drobo, the storage robot that takes care of your hard drives so you don't have to worry about reliability—or so they say—, you will be interested in the new applications for the platform. Called DroboApps, they will convert your Drobo into a web server, an iTunes media server, a BitTorrent client, or an FTP server. [Drobo via CrunchGear]
DroboApps Makes Your Drobo Smarter, More Useful
