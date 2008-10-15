How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

DriveAssistT Saves Mobile Phone Addicts From Themselves

You know it's wrong, but you just can't help it. When your mobile phone rings in the car you are compelled to answer it. New software called DriveAssistT (The extra "T" is...a silent nod to Mr. T?) aims to save you from yourself by automatically holding all of your calls when it detects that the phone is moving at car speeds. During that time, callers are greeted with a message saying, in effect, that the person they are trying to reach appears to be driving. They are also offered the option of going directly to voicemail. Currently, the creator of DriveAssistT is pitching the idea to cellular networks in hopes that it can start saving lives sometime soon. Estimates put the monthly cost at about $US10 to $US20 per family. [CNN]

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles