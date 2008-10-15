DriveAssistT Saves Mobile Phone Addicts From Themselves

You know it's wrong, but you just can't help it. When your mobile phone rings in the car you are compelled to answer it. New software called DriveAssistT (The extra "T" is...a silent nod to Mr. T?) aims to save you from yourself by automatically holding all of your calls when it detects that the phone is moving at car speeds. During that time, callers are greeted with a message saying, in effect, that the person they are trying to reach appears to be driving. They are also offered the option of going directly to voicemail. Currently, the creator of DriveAssistT is pitching the idea to cellular networks in hopes that it can start saving lives sometime soon. Estimates put the monthly cost at about $US10 to $US20 per family. [CNN]