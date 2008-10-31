Dreamoc 3D Display Turns Any Phone Into Hologram Machine

We don't know the last time that a demo kiosk has actually caused us to look twice, but if a place like Best Buy or Fry's were filled with Dreamoc 3D displays, we'd probably be more interested in the sales pitch than the product. Because not only can the system display 3D video—it can display 3D video that mixes with real world objects. In other words, the Dreamoc can make it look like your phone has holograms shooting out of the screen:

Sure, the Dreamoc is a tease, but we're pretty sure that's entirely the point. [via Engadget]