Dragonflies to Explore Mars, Titan, Spook Out Aliens

A new robot called ExoFly could be exploring the surface of Mars, guiding rovers through the surface of the Red Planet. Developed by scientists at the Technical University Delft, Wageningen University, and TNO in Netherlands, the ExoFly is designed to imitate the flight patterns of dragonflies. Dragonflies from 300 million years ago, because these things are huge.

Wingspan: 350mm

Length: 400mm

Mass: 17g

Flying speed: 1.8 ms-1

Flapping frequency: 6 Hz

Flying Time: 12 min

Wing Material: Mylar foil

Structure: balsawood

Motor: 2g pager motor

Camera: 1.2g pinhole camera

Energy storage: 3g Li Polymer cell

Actuators: shape memory alloy wires

Base station: 3GHz PC

Sensors: pinhole camera

Based on the DelFly, an Earth-based robot capable of autonomous flight, with hovering, take-off and landing capabilities. Scientists say the ExoFly can be adapted to fly in the more dense atmosphere of Titan too, so expect a black monolith to appear on the Moon anytime now. [New Scientist]