Download Firefox 3.1 Beta 1 With Awesome New 3D Tab Interface Now

The first beta of Firefox 3.1 is available now, and it's worth braving the occasional perils of betaland to check it out. Truly, the killer feature is the new 3D tab interface. It's beautiful, it's functional, it's awesome. Javascript performance is jucied by the new TraceMonkey engine (take that, Chrome!), though you have to enable it. And it's location-aware, no Geode plug-in necessary. Not yet in the mix are the promised porn mode or smarter session restore, but it's a good start. Word of warning: It will break your add-ons. [Mozilla via Lifehacker]