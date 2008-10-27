Double-Layered LCD Screen Concept Adds Sense of Depth to Pics

Exactly like the old animator's trick of having stacked gels photographed at different depths in front of the lens, this concept display by designer Mac Funamizu has a dual-layered transparent LCD screen. The idea being that by displaying suitable images on both screens, you'll get a sense of depth when you view it. A simple way of adding 3D-effects to things like GPS units? Possibly, or just a very funky LCD photo frame perhaps. Just a concept, but the sort of thing you expect might surface in a real gizmo sometime. [Ubergizmo]