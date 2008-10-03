D-Link DIR-825 Dual-Band N Router Gets USB over Wi-Fi (and So Can You)

D-Link announced a new router yesterday which sounds a lot like other flagship home routers that have already hit market: The $US200 DIR-825 is dual-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz N plus Gigabit ethernet. These are all great features, but the surprising one is that the USB port in the back uses a new protocol that lets networked PCs treat it as a local USB port, even if they're all the way across the house. The good news for your broke arse is, if you have one of several D-Link routers listed below, you can inject your router's USB port with the same virtual connectivity... for free.

This isn't a print server situation, or a network-attached storage thing either, from what we can tell. Technically, D-Link didn't say a whole lot, except:

SharePort turns the local USB port located on the back of the 802.11n family of Wi-Fi routers into a fast and responsive virtual port so users can access a range of USB devices, by utilizing a new technology of USB over TCP/IP.

Models that can be upgraded include D-Link Xtreme N Gigabit Routers DIR-655, DIR-825, DIR-855 and DGL-4500 Gaming Router, plus the RangeBooster N DIR-628. We'll try to run a test of this soon, but if you beat us to it, tell us about your experience.

