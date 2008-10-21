DIY Touch-Sensitive Keyless Entry System

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

There are all kinds of keyless door locks on the market these days, but this DIY version utilises a touch-sensitive system powered by an arduino that offers a cheap, secure and discreet method of entering a locked room. To gain access, the user must touch a wire jutting out from the door in a specific sequence. Yeah, this project is super-ghetto, but it would be awesome integrated into the doorknob itself.

Apparently, the problem with that was that the knob had too much surface area for the sensor—but I don't see why the entire doorknob needs to be utilised. It would be even more secure if only touching a specific section would grant access. If you want to try it yourself, the complete instructions are available on the project page. [Washington.edu via Hack-a-Day]

