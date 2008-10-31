DIY Stock Ticker Pumpkin is Truly Horrifying

A clever cutout may suffice to scare the kids, but if you want your pumpkin to scare adults, consider putting down the carving set and picking up a soldering iron and a couple of 5x7 LED matrix arrays. Why? Because this tiny pumpkin displays the most frightening face of them all—the twisted horror of a 401K plan hemorrhaging funds. My guess is that if you have the know-how, this amusing concept could be scaled up fairly easily for maximum impact. Hit the link for instructions on how to build your own version. [Evil Mad Scientist via DVICE]