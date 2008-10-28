DIY SpokePOV System Lights Up Your Bike in Support for Obama

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Past generations decked out their bike spokes with playing cards, this generation is doing it with LEDs. One of the best examples so far comes from a Flickr user that utilised six SpokePOV kits to turn his bicycle wheel into a stunning, illuminated Obama logo. If you would like to do a little campaigning of your own, all of the .dat files necessary to reproduce the effect are available on Aneel's Flickr site. Naturally, you can customise it to endorse whichever candidate you choose. Either way, it definitely makes a statement. [Aneel's Flickr Page via Make via Likecool]

