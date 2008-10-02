DIY Mini-Segway Shows Dean Kamen Isn't All That Clever

OK, OK... so Dean Kamen actually dreamed up the Segway in the first place and other amazing things, so he's pretty clever. But then so is the guy who's put together this Arduway out of an Arduino controller board and some Lego Mindstorms motors. It senses its position with a gyro, and balances pretty much like the real thing, only smaller. Maybe good for giving your pet mouse some 21st Century transport? If you're impressed and want to try it out then there's a DIY guide and the software available. Clever stuff. [Project page via Hackaday]