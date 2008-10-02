DIY iPhone/iPod Dock Made From Notebook Clips

If you're still high from the thrill of bending out your own paperclip iPhone stand, now you can continue wasting your workplace's time and office supplies with a dock made from notebook clips. It'll only work with the default cable or accessories that use a similarly shaped plug, but the end result is a pretty slick little accessory — definitely better than the precarious original. The build process isn't difficult but does take a little while, but with stuff like this that's half the point. [MAKE]