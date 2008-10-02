DIY iPhone/iPod Dock Made From Notebook Clips

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

If you're still high from the thrill of bending out your own paperclip iPhone stand, now you can continue wasting your workplace's time and office supplies with a dock made from notebook clips. It'll only work with the default cable or accessories that use a similarly shaped plug, but the end result is a pretty slick little accessory — definitely better than the precarious original. The build process isn't difficult but does take a little while, but with stuff like this that's half the point. [MAKE]

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

