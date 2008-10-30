DIY Boo! Bug Bots Freak Out in the Light

Hey kids, it's only two more days until Halloween and I'm telling you, nothing gives your Halloween party more oomph than scary DIY robotic projects! Here's a great tutorial for making little robot "bugs" that dance around your candy bowl whenever they sense light; it's sure to spook even the hardiest of Halloweeners! If you want to add even more atmosphere to your haunted home, you could combine these jumpy little things with a pumpkin with scary innards and a Haunted Ouija board. Trick o' treat! [Pop Sci]