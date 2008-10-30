How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

DIY Boo! Bug Bots Freak Out in the Light

Hey kids, it's only two more days until Halloween and I'm telling you, nothing gives your Halloween party more oomph than scary DIY robotic projects! Here's a great tutorial for making little robot "bugs" that dance around your candy bowl whenever they sense light; it's sure to spook even the hardiest of Halloweeners! If you want to add even more atmosphere to your haunted home, you could combine these jumpy little things with a pumpkin with scary innards and a Haunted Ouija board. Trick o' treat! [Pop Sci]

NASA Recreated What Apollo 13 Astronauts Saw While Circling The Moon In A Glorious 4K Visualisation

Despite not actually getting to walk on its surface, the Apollo 13 astronauts were still able to visit the moon from a distance of around 254 kilometres which is closer than most of their fellow Earth dwellers will ever get to it. You can, however, see exactly what those astronauts saw while encircling the moon thanks to a stunning new visualisation NASA has released in 4K.
Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

