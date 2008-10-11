How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Dish Network 1080p Compared to Blu-ray 1080p (Verdict: Not Bad)

At face value, "1080p high definition" means 1920×1080 pixels presented progressive scan (all at once). But if a clip is 1080p that alone doesn't necessitate that it will look good. Just as you can stretch a thumbnail in Photoshop to any gargantuan size you like, so too can content providers give you ugly 1080p.

So when Dish Network announced premium 1080p VOD that they compared to Blu-ray quality, we were more than a little sceptical. Sound & Vision was as well, which is exactly why they sat down with a Dish and Blu-ray version of Speed Racer to compare:

DISH 1080p immediately impressed me. Speed Racer's brilliant colours and intricate details looked fantastic whether I was watching the satellite or the disc. Flipping back and forth between the two sources while sitting at a normal viewing distance, I could detect only subtle differences. In fact, I couldn't be sure I was seeing any difference at all...From the way-too-intimate viewing distance of about 4 feet, I started to notice a subtle graininess in the DISH 1080p picture, especially in scenes of slow, steady motion...but the fact that there wasn't a substantial difference in picture quality between the satellite and the disc bodes well for DISH's new service.

So in other words, there's a difference between Blu-ray and Dish Network, but it's a pretty small one. So what's the catch? Only exclusive Dish VOD looks this good—most of their 1080p leaves a lot to be desired—and there won't be much of this premium content any time soon.

Still, it's good to see content providers step it up and provide 1080p content worthy of its reputation. [Sound & Vision]

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles