How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Diseases Not Yet Associated with Mobile Phone Use

A British Association of Dermatologists' study showed that the levels of nickel found in mobile phones can cause dermatological problems for many mobile phone users. As many as 33% of people are at least slightly allergic to nickel, and nearly half of the 22 phones tested had levels that could affect those poor souls. Luckily, the allergy causes friendly, non-fatal dermatitis: itchy skin and a mild rash, easily healed with a topical steroid cream. I feel like mobile phones get a bad rap, since even jewellery can cause the same reaction, so here's an encouraging list of diseases you definitely won't get from your phone.

1. Athlete's Foot
2. Polio
3. Feline Senior Dementia
4. the Bends
5. Priapism
6. the Vapours
7. Seasonal Affective Disorder
8. the Bubonic Plague

So things really aren't so bad. [CTV]

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles