Discuss Clues In The Quantum Code Forums

quantum club forum.pngSo now that the first Quantum Code clue is live, you may have solved it and been wondering anything from "what the hell does that mean?" to "what next?" Well, the answer is to check out our Quantum Code forum.

Once there, you can discuss with other code-crackers the latest developments in the competition. You can collude, coerce and contrive ways to get others to help you solve the clues to crack the code, or you can just ask for help. This will be a nationwide competition, so you may need to get interstate Gizmodians to help you with certain clues so that you can stand a chance to crack the code.

So hit the forums and begin the discussion!

[Quantum Code on Giz]

