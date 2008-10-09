Overheard in a recent Discovery Channel producer's meeting: "Hey—here's a crazy idea: you know how videos of things happening in slow motion tend to blow up the internet? Let's make that into a whole show. And in HD to boot. Face punches, raw chicken exploding, champagne blowing its top (the more latent sexuality the better!)—that kind of thing. We'll start it off next week, and yeah, we'll put some pretty great interactive slo-mo videos on our website that can be controlled frame-by-frame. I don't know about you guys but I'm sold!" [Discovery Channel]