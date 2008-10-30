Didiom Streams Your Entire iTunes Library to Your BlackBerry

The software relationship between RIM and Apple is growing more and more passionate, with third-party companies stoking the the fire that RIM started with its iTunes pairing program, BlackBerry Media Sync. Like Simplify Media for the iPhone, Didiom is an app for virtually any recent BlackBerry that allows for full streaming of a user's iTunes music library over the phone's data connection. The streaming feature looks like it is at least in part a promotional ploy for a built-in upstart music store, but that looks easy enough to ignore. For interface details check out the video above, featuring the same honeyed, suicide-inducing voice as every retail job training video of the last 25 years. [Slashphone]