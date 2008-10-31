Designer Lingerie Has Embedded GPS-Uplink for Lady Location

This could be a tongue-in cheek bit of high-tech flirtery: Brazilian designer Lucia Lorio's "Find Me If You Can" lingerie line has embedded GPS-uplinking units that a partner can remotely track. So you could play a titillating game on your man by flitting around near his location, and then zipping far away. Or you could see it as a sensible safety device in...uh...high kidnap-rate areas. For sure, it's not a good way to find out if your missus is doing the funky bedspring with someone behind your back: that unit is too clunky for stealthy stalking and the wearer can switch it off. Still, it's unusual. And costly: $US800 to $US1100. [TheAge via GizmoWatch]