Designer Lingerie Has Embedded GPS-Uplink for Lady Location

This could be a tongue-in cheek bit of high-tech flirtery: Brazilian designer Lucia Lorio's "Find Me If You Can" lingerie line has embedded GPS-uplinking units that a partner can remotely track. So you could play a titillating game on your man by flitting around near his location, and then zipping far away. Or you could see it as a sensible safety device in...uh...high kidnap-rate areas. For sure, it's not a good way to find out if your missus is doing the funky bedspring with someone behind your back: that unit is too clunky for stealthy stalking and the wearer can switch it off. Still, it's unusual. And costly: $US800 to $US1100. [TheAge via GizmoWatch]

NASA Recreated What Apollo 13 Astronauts Saw While Circling The Moon In A Glorious 4K Visualisation

Despite not actually getting to walk on its surface, the Apollo 13 astronauts were still able to visit the moon from a distance of around 254 kilometres which is closer than most of their fellow Earth dwellers will ever get to it. You can, however, see exactly what those astronauts saw while encircling the moon thanks to a stunning new visualisation NASA has released in 4K.
Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

