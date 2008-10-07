Designer Breakfast Wares Turn Your Morning Routine Into a Game

Designer Ivo Vos has assembled in "The Brunch" a routine-ruining set of kitchen accessories. It really reminds you to never take anything for granted, if you assume "anything" to mean "toast" and "coffee." We've seen a projectile toaster before, but it was more of a tool of force than of precision toastmanship. Some of the other concepts in the gallery at the source link seem an awful lot like obsessive compulsive tools (a saw box for bread?) but I wouldn't kick any of them out of my kitchen. [Yanko]