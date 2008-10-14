Deodorant Dock Tells the Whole World How Badly You Reek, Destroys Internet Dating

I love adding internet connectivity to retarded stuff that really has no business sending totally inconsequential bits out into the world. Laurier Rochon and Marc Beaulieu apparently agree with their deodorant docking station that keeps track of when you take the deodorant out and how long you have to slather it on your pits (or anywhere else), and instantly uploads the stats to iamclean.org via ethernet cable. It's meant to highlight privacy issues in our culture of oversharing or whatever, but I'm slightly more concerned about the lengthy gaps between the days Rochon wore deodorant. [I Am Clean via MAKE]