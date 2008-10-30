Dell XPS One 24 Updates Graphics Card, Enlarges Screen, Fights AIDS

Dell has come out with an update to its XPS One computer system, making it generally bigger and more powerful than the previous iteration. The XPS One 24 now comes with a 24-inch 1080p display, JBL speakers and subwoofer, an Intel Core 2 quad core processor, and an NVIDIA GeForce 9600M GT graphics card. A Vista Home Premium version starts at $US1,699 and a Vista Ultimate begins pricing at $US2,299. If you buy the (PRODUCT)RED version, you'll be donating either $US50 or $US80 (depending on configuration) to the fight against AIDS. Of course, you could also fight AIDS by donating directly to charities rather than engaging in feel-good consumerism, but then you'd actually be Red... you know, in that (shudder) distribution of wealth sense.

FRESH NEW VERSION OF THE ICONIC DELL XPS ONE KICKS OFF A SEASON OF DESIGN AND DISCOVERY

XPS One 24 Is Bigger, Brighter, Bolder — Beautiful

* Each XPS One 24 (PRODUCT) RED Purchase Contributes $50-$80 to Fight AIDS in Africa

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS, OCT. 30, 2008 - Dell today kicked off a season of great products, great designs and great deals with the launch of the XPS One™ 24 and XPS One 24 (PRODUCT)RED™. Available in the U.S. starting at $1,699, the updated design boasts a 24-inch, edge-to-edge 1080p HD display and premium JBL dual stereo speakers and sub woofer for immersive entertainment experiences.

Dell launched its partnership with (RED) in January to help people find unique products and experiences that allow them to express their individuality while connecting with others who share their passion for making a difference. Each purchase of an XPS One 24 (PRODUCT)RED system contributes $50-$80 (depending on the configuration) to the Global Fund, which helps fight HIV and AIDS in Africa.

* The XPS One line of all-in-one PCs combines advanced entertainment features with a sleek, visually stunning and award-winning design.

* The XPS One 24 integrates an array of sought-after features, including HDTV, DVR, optional Blu-ray Disc player and recorder, component stereo system, video phone, and media library.

* In addition to the larger display and premium sound capabilities, the XPS One 24 features:

o NVIDIA GeForce 9600M GT video graphics for eye-popping visuals.

o Intel Core 2 Quad Q8200 quad core processor to easily handle complex multimedia activities.

o Choice of Midnight Grey, or Pure White with the XPS One 24 (PRODUCT)RED version.

* Dell offers two (PRODUCT)RED configurations, a version with Windows Vista Home Premium starting $1,699 and one starting at $2,299 featuring Windows Vista Ultimate (PRODUCT) RED and other upgrades. Each purchase of an XPS One 24 (PRODUCT) RED system contributes $50-$80 (depending on the configuration) to the Global Fund. To place that in perspective, a $50 contribution can provide nearly 4 months of life-saving treatment for an individual living with HIV in Africa.

About Dell

People worldwide can buy Dell online, by phone and in 15,000 stores.

About (RED) TM and (PRODUCT) RED™

(RED)'s primary objective is to engage the private sector in raising awareness and funds for the Global Fund, to help eliminate AIDS in Africa. Companies whose products take on the (PRODUCT)RED mark contribute a significant percentage of the sales or portion of the profits from that product to the Global Fund to finance AIDS programs in Africa, with an emphasis on the health of women and children. Current partners are: American Express (U.K. only), Apple, Converse, Gap, Emporio Armani, Hallmark, Dell, Windows and Starbucks. Since its launch in the Spring of 2006, more than $112 million has been generated by (RED) for the Global Fund. (RED) money is at work in Swaziland, Rwanda, Ghana and Lesotho. For more information, visit www.joinred.com.

About the Global Fund

Since its creation in 2002, the Global Fund has become the dominant financer of programs to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, with approved funding of US$11.5 billion for programs in 136 countries. The Global Fund supports programs based on agreed performance targets and disburses money in response to proven results. So far, programs supported by the Global Fund have averted more than 2.5 million deaths by providing AIDS treatment for 1.75 million people, TB treatment for 3.9 million people, and by the distribution of 59 million insecticide-treated bed nets for the prevention of malaria worldwide.

(RED)TM is the Global Fund's largest private sector contributor.