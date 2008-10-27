Dell Jacks Up Mini 9 Price To $699

The current economic climate claimed another victim over the weekend... The Dell Mini 9's value for money. They've jacked the price up from $599 to $699 without making any changes to the specs.

Obviously Dell needs to minimise losses based on the crappy Aussie dollar in this shamozzle of a global economy, but is making their cheapest notebook more expensive by $100 the best way to do it? Unless Asus jacks up the price of the Eee (and Acer jacks up the Aspire One), Dell could have just priced themselves out of the netbook competition with this little move.

[Dell - Thanks Steve!]