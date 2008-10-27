How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Dell Jacks Up Mini 9 Price To $699

Dell Mini 9 price.pngThe current economic climate claimed another victim over the weekend... The Dell Mini 9's value for money. They've jacked the price up from $599 to $699 without making any changes to the specs.

Obviously Dell needs to minimise losses based on the crappy Aussie dollar in this shamozzle of a global economy, but is making their cheapest notebook more expensive by $100 the best way to do it? Unless Asus jacks up the price of the Eee (and Acer jacks up the Aspire One), Dell could have just priced themselves out of the netbook competition with this little move.

[Dell - Thanks Steve!]

Trending Stories Right Now

4k apollo apollo-13 moon nasa science space

NASA Recreated What Apollo 13 Astronauts Saw While Circling The Moon In A Glorious 4K Visualisation

Despite not actually getting to walk on its surface, the Apollo 13 astronauts were still able to visit the moon from a distance of around 254 kilometres which is closer than most of their fellow Earth dwellers will ever get to it. You can, however, see exactly what those astronauts saw while encircling the moon thanks to a stunning new visualisation NASA has released in 4K.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles