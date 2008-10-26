AT&T is circulating a survey among some of its longer-term iPhone users with a checklist of features they'd like to see. It's a follow-up to a similar survey a few months back, and apparently also serves to judge reactions to the 2.1 firmware. Some of the most regular complaints make the list, including picture messaging through MMS, landscape mode for email, a user-replaceable battery, and the all-mighty cut and paste. The survey probably doesn't imply any kind of imminent changes, but it's nice to hear that AT&T is trying to listen to what we've all been screaming for so long. [AppleInsider]
Dear iPhone Users, We Somehow Still Don't Know that You Want Cut and Paste
Trending Stories Right Now
NASA Recreated What Apollo 13 Astronauts Saw While Circling The Moon In A Glorious 4K Visualisation
Despite not actually getting to walk on its surface, the Apollo 13 astronauts were still able to visit the moon from a distance of around 254 kilometres which is closer than most of their fellow Earth dwellers will ever get to it. You can, however, see exactly what those astronauts saw while encircling the moon thanks to a stunning new visualisation NASA has released in 4K.
Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000
The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.