Dealzmodo: Samsung Blu-Ray Player to Hit $149 on Black Friday

You might want to hold off on buying a Blu-ray player for a few weeks, because thankfully, finally, seriously, and almost too-latedly, Blu-ray players will soon drop into truly affordable territory. A source close to Ultimate Electronics has told us to expect the Samsung BD-P1500 — usually about $400 — for $149 on this particularly welcome and poignant Black Friday. Ultimate Electronics is a primarily Midwestern chain, but look to be offering this deal in cooperation with Samsung — in other words, it's probably not the only place you'll see stupidly cheap Blu-ray players come November 28th. -Thanks, Carmel and Matt!

AU: Thought this would be interesting to post for you guys, even though I doubt it will translate across the Pacific.