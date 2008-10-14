How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Dealzmodo: Asus Eee Box And VW161D LCD Monitor For $599

asus eeebox and monitor.jpgIf you're after a cheap and easy desktop computer, the Eee Box just became a lot more attractive with the announcement that Asus are now bagging it with their VW161D LCD monitor for just $599.

Considering the Eee Box was $429 when it launched back in August, that means you're getting a 16-inch widescreen monitor for $170, which isn't a bad deal at all.

The package is apparently available at computer resellers now, which could mean anything really, but it's still worth keeping an eye out for.

Media Alert: ASUS Eee Box hooks up with VW161D LCD for just $599

Get comfortable in the box seat and enjoy the exciting novelties the Eee Box has to offer, now partnered with the VW161D LCD monitor.

Use the Eee Box nettop to read and respond to mailbox matter, make it your own personal jukebox streaming music as well as pictures and video from a media centre or home server, or become a chatterbox and shoot the breeze with friends via VoIP, all while viewing multiple windows on the VW161D widescreen.

The Eee Box / VW161D bundle is now available through computer resellers - RRP AU$599 inc GST.

Trending Stories Right Now

die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

How Humanity Could Last Forever

Our species will face no shortage of existential risks in the coming decades, whether it be from nuclear war, climate change, a bioengineered pandemic, artificial superintelligence, molecular nanotechnology, or threats we have yet to conceive. Despair, cynicism, and misanthropy will get us nowhere, and we need to start thinking of practical ways to ensure the ongoing survival of our species.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles