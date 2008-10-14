Dealzmodo: Asus Eee Box And VW161D LCD Monitor For $599

If you're after a cheap and easy desktop computer, the Eee Box just became a lot more attractive with the announcement that Asus are now bagging it with their VW161D LCD monitor for just $599.

Considering the Eee Box was $429 when it launched back in August, that means you're getting a 16-inch widescreen monitor for $170, which isn't a bad deal at all.

The package is apparently available at computer resellers now, which could mean anything really, but it's still worth keeping an eye out for.