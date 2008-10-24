Darth Vader TV/DVD Has Lightsaber Remote

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

I like Star Wars. I even like some Star Wars merchandising, like the awesome R2-D2 projector or all the Lego Star Wars. But Lucas has to stop market-raping his franchises at once, for the love of all that is good, small, green, and lives in swamps. Example: this horrific 14-inch Darth Vader TV/DVD combo. Seriously, I can't understand how Lucasfilm can approve the crap above and don't do the best Star Wars promotional merchandise ever. Not even its lightsaber remote can save this cheapo TV from entering the ever-expanding Shitty Star Wars Merchandise Universe.

And on top of that, they expect you to pay $US200 for a CRT with some black plastic added. [GeekAlerts]

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

Our species will face no shortage of existential risks in the coming decades, whether it be from nuclear war, climate change, a bioengineered pandemic, artificial superintelligence, molecular nanotechnology, or threats we have yet to conceive. Despair, cynicism, and misanthropy will get us nowhere, and we need to start thinking of practical ways to ensure the ongoing survival of our species.

