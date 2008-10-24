Darth Vader TV/DVD Has Lightsaber Remote

I like Star Wars. I even like some Star Wars merchandising, like the awesome R2-D2 projector or all the Lego Star Wars. But Lucas has to stop market-raping his franchises at once, for the love of all that is good, small, green, and lives in swamps. Example: this horrific 14-inch Darth Vader TV/DVD combo. Seriously, I can't understand how Lucasfilm can approve the crap above and don't do the best Star Wars promotional merchandise ever. Not even its lightsaber remote can save this cheapo TV from entering the ever-expanding Shitty Star Wars Merchandise Universe.

And on top of that, they expect you to pay $US200 for a CRT with some black plastic added. [GeekAlerts]