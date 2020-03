The Death Star is a pretty cleanly place, but everything gets dusty. And while Darth Vader could force a robot or clone to do his bidding, a chore like shining one's iconic helmet is a very personal matter. And besides, Vader finds the whole process to be quite relaxing at the end of a hard day's work. $US15.95 and printed on a high quality American Apparel base tee, here's the graphic in full detail:

