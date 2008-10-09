DARPA's Secret 'Gandalf' Project Busts Terrorists With Their Own Portable Devices

The new 'Gandalf' project launched by DARPA is classified, so there isn't much in the way of details, but it seems that the goal is to use a special set of "handheld devices" to track targets of interest using "radio frequency geolocation." Spy planes and drones are already capable of similar functions, but this new portable system would allow undercover operatives to track targets on the ground without broadcasting their intentions to every terrorist within a hundred miles. I would have thought this sort of operation was going on already, but if we can bust bin Laden when he calls out for sex chats or listens to New Kids on a portable radio it is better late than never. [FBO via Danger Room]