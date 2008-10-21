DARPA Documents Reveal Plans For Advanced Video Spying Tech

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Real-time videos that detect the most minute movements in enemy battle areas and advanced analytical systems that will efficiently sift through them are all in the works, according to DARPA documents. A $US6.7 million contract with software company Kitware revealed a DARPA project focused on rapidly indexing archived aerial surveillance. It also gave a taste of the technology our military already uses, and it sounds like something out of the Bourne Identity.

Full-motion video can zoom in on people and their behaviour in public, from handshakes to kisses on the cheek. Resolution ranges from a 30cm to 10cm, depending on the collection methods and environmental conditions at the time. Existing systems can also track moving targets under forest and other cover. Future collection systems are going to provide even better, more detailed footage. Yep, the government has eyes everywhere—but not enough analysts to make sense of all the info.

That's where the contracts come in. Kitware and its partners are going to figure out an algorithm for activities that the military would be interested in looking into, such as U-turning cars that could be readying to make an attack. That's well and good when it's focused on the battleground, but does anyone else feel a little nervous about this kind of tech being available to be used at home? [Washington Post]

