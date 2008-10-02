Dancing Keepon Robot Goes On Sale For Researchers, Cheap Version Soon

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Keepon has been robotically dancing his way into our souls for quite a while, though until now he's been pretty much a hand-crafted one-off. But now his creators have started a company—BeatBots—to manufacture clones of the little guy. Keepon Pro will be the first product, weighing in with a hefty price tag of about $US30,000, and it'll be aimed at research institutions for the purposes of investigating human-robot interactions. Fret not at that price, though: the company plans to simplify the mechanism and release a version with a cheaper price tag. And if you're wondering what kind of human-robot interactions Keepon can do, click below to see a vid of him in action.


I, for one, can't wait to get my mitts on one. [GetRobo]

