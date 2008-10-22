Custom Metal Gear Solid 4 PS3 On eBay Blows Minds and Wallets

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Don't get me wrong, the limited edition gun-metal grey PS3 was badass and everything, but as you can see, this MGS4 tribute is on an entirely different level. Crafted by Morpheon Mods, the entire console and controller is a combination of carbon fibre and midnight black done in a digital camouflage technique and protected with nine coats of DuPont Chroma clearcoat. If that wasn't enough, the laser-cut stainless steel marquee artwork is illuminated by 15 white micro LEDs and Hideo Kojima himself was kind enough to autograph it. Oh, and there is a working backwards-compatible 60GB PS3 hidden in there somewhere as well.

As mentioned, you can actually purchase this beautiful piece of machinery on eBay along with a bonus bag of rare MGS gear like t-shirts, decals, dog tags, strategy guides—even a GA-KO alarm clock thrown in to sweeten the deal. Not surprisingly, it is going to cost a fortune when all is said and done (bidding is at $US1625 with about 6 days left), but keep in mind that 15% of the proceeds will go to Penny Arcade's charity, Child's Play. [eBay via PS3 Fanboy]

