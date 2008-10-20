Cue Shower-Timer Prompts Women To Health-Check For Breast Cancer

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

As well as letting you keep an environmentally-friendly eye on your time in the shower, Cue from Avie Products is specifically designed to remind women to check their breasts each month. Like those cheapo shower radio designs, it suckers on to the wall of your shower cubicle and then each month, seven days after your period, it'll ping you. It can also cope with reminders for up to four women. So it's pretty basic, but also sounds pretty darn useful in terms of reminding you to check your health: currently it's available for just $US25 since it's Breast Cancer Awareness Month—regular pricing is $US30. Update: we contacted Avie, and they've confirmed that a less "flowery" version is in the works, to remind men to check for testicular lumps. [Chip Chick via Coolest Gadgets]

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

Our species will face no shortage of existential risks in the coming decades, whether it be from nuclear war, climate change, a bioengineered pandemic, artificial superintelligence, molecular nanotechnology, or threats we have yet to conceive. Despair, cynicism, and misanthropy will get us nowhere, and we need to start thinking of practical ways to ensure the ongoing survival of our species.

