Criminal Uses Craigslist to Escape From Armoured Truck Robbery

A bank robber got away with a bag full of mucho money from an armoured truck after successfully pulling out a perfect escape plan, straight out the final scene of the Thomas Crown Affair. The criminal—who was wearing a yellow vest, safety goggles, a respirator mask and a blue shirt—used Craigslist to hire a dozen of decoys to confuse the police and the public around the scene. Mike, one of the hired decoys, gave the full details:

I came across the ad that was for a prevailing wage job for $US28.50 an hour. He said to meet near the Bank of America in Monroe at 11 a.m. Tuesday. (He also was told to wear a yellow vest, safety goggles, a respirator mask... and, if possible, a blue shirt).

I know, stealing is bad, but I wish all crimes were as amusing and non-violent as this one.

Gotta love Nina Simone to start up a Friday. [King5]