Creepy Gadget Mannequins Fulfil Medical Fetish Fantasies, Totally Freak Us Out

The guys at Aving will cover any trade show, no matter how niche, and we love them for it. This week they're at the EMS Expo, where companies peddle the latest gadgets that'll save your life the next time you choke on a flaming meatball and dial 911. They can't demo the Grip ET endotracheal tube holder by shoving one down a real person's throat, so they use mannequins. Creepy, creepy mannequins, like the Thunderbirds crossed with a medical fetishist's wet dream. Most disturbing—and hilarious.[AVING]