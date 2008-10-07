In case you wanted to create your challenge to the world's longest ringtone, CNET has an interesting little video tutorial up that'll show you how to do so on the iPhone using iTunes. Turns out the music software lets you choose the start and stop times of a song, rename the extension and create a custom ringtone. You'll need Garage Band if you want to get fancier than that, but who needs fancy when all you want to do is make a 62 minute-long song? [CNET TV]
Create Your Own iPhone Ringtone Using iTunes
